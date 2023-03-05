Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion, Nebraska

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to midnight Fridays, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

Admission: $7.00 Monday through Friday, $10.00 Saturday and Sunday. Children 2 and younger are free.

Nighttime activities: Ranch of Terror is $13 per person or $22 each for a combo ticket, which includes the Haunted Forest Ride and the Ranch of Terror.

Information: Visit the website or call 402-331-5500