Schramm Park State Recreation Area offers plenty of spots for quiet reflection. But the state park near Gretna now has an easily accessible garden set aside for finding serenity and connecting with nature.

The new serenity garden features benches around several posts that have carvings of various wildlife topped with metal birds, all aiming to help naturalists young and old to identify the various species they might encounter in the area.

“This is one of the spaces you can go for some quiet, peaceful reflection,” said Kelly Ekue, outdoor education specialist at Schramm, who met with the handful of people foolhardy enough to brave winter chills for an Earth Day open house this past Sunday.

Some park guests enjoy nature journaling or just listening to birds, Ekue said.

“There’s a lot of things people can do out here in the park that are just peacful and relaxing,” Ekue said. “This is a space that was designed just for that.”

Springfield artist Carl Weiss made the bird toppers, while wood carving groups helped to create the wooden blocks.

Ekue said the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission groups its parks into different zones, acknowledging the variety of reasons people come out to state parks, and offering ways to capture serenity help park guests who want that peaceful, natural experience.

Other people want to go zip through the trees at Mahoney State Park or find other outdoor activities, like fishing, to pass the time.

“Different parks can have different personalities,” Ekue said. “A lot of people come here (to Schramm) because it’s not one of the busier parks.”