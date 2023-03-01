Every year people get hooked on tasty fish and friendly fellowship.

That was certainly the catch for thousands in this area last Friday night as the Lenten season’s first fish fries for many organizations got underway.

“We’ve been coming here a long time,” said Aimee Petereit at the Church of the Holy Spirit event in Plattsmouth. “I don’t even have a number a years, just a long time.”

Traditionally, the season’s first fish fries attract big crowds, several organizers said.

“Last year, our first week’s fish fry served almost 700 people,” said Marxen Kyriss, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 11879, which holds this event at St. Matthew’s Church in Bellevue.

At St. Columbkille Church in Papillion, where yet another fish fry was held, Deb Williss, the church’s communications director, said they would serve between 1,000 and 1,500 before COVID-19 put a damper on crowds.

Williss said the dinner there was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, with drive-through service only the following year. In 2022, the event began to return to normal.

“Everything seems to be building back,” she said.

An estimated crowd of 700 to 900 was expected there on Friday night.

“We opened at 4:30 p.m. and by 5 p.m. there was a line,” said Noni Thiesen, spokeswoman at the Plattsmouth dinner.

There was a change in the menu there this year, she said.

“We are serving baked salmon this year because we couldn’t get carp,” Thiesen said.

Salmon was also on the menu at St. Matthew’s dinner, as well as fired and baked fish, said volunteer Ruth Rundle.

The church’s Women Working for God group made the desserts, she said.

“The women are doing the desserts and the men do the rest of the menu,” Rundle said.

In the kitchen there, Dick Harrington and Dick Lewis were preparing the soup for dinner.

“This is good New England clam chowder,” said Harrington, originally from Boston. “This is made with milk and butter, clams, potatoes and cream.”

Cod was on the menu this year at St. Columbkille.

Last Friday at St. Matthew’s, both dine-in and to-go service were offered, as well as a greater selection of al a carte sides than in the past, Kyriss said.

“After the first week, we also hope to have an al a carte station for shrimp tacos,” he said.

There were no additional events there last Friday, but there has been music and even Irish folk dancing demonstrations in past years, Kryiss said.

To put on such an event takes a lot of people.

“We’ve got 30 to 50 volunteers,” said Ruth’s son, Eddie Rundle. “There’s a lot here tonight.”

Besides the meal, a fish fry is a great way to bring the community together, even if it is just during this annual event, Petereit said.

“It’s good to see everyone even if it’s once a year. The food is great, the music is great and everybody is so friendly, very welcoming.”

As in years past, the Plattsmouth dinner features live music. Last Friday, local singer Terry Little and his band, the Krusty Minstrels, performed.

Despite rising costs on seemingly everything, Kyriss said the prices at the St. Matthew dinner have stayed the same: $12 for main meals, $6 for small meals.

“We have a new supplier this year, and so far, have not had to cut back on anything,” he said.

At St. Columbkille, Williss said, guests are asked to make a free-will offering instead of set prices.

Funds from that dinner have been used to address a wide variety of parish and school needs.