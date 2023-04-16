U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer toured the Career Academy facility at Plattsmouth High School last Thursday.

She came away impressed.

“It’s an amazing facility,” Fischer said. “I haven’t seen anything like this in the state, and I have visited a lot of schools. I think the school here is doing a great job.”

THe facility includes hands-on training in various trades like auto mechanics, culinary arts and welding. It's aimed at keeping young people in the community after graduation.

“The opportunity here is phenomenal,” Fischer said.

She also praised the community in its support of a bond issue several years back to create this facility.

“The community spirit here is phenomenal,” she said.

To keep rural communities strong and growing takes local leadership, not from the state or federal government, the Republican senator said.

“It has to come from within. You need people to invest, to come forward," Fischer said. "Businesses have to be involved.”

Fischer’s visit to Plattsmouth included talks with local leaders in government, education, business, law enforcement, economic development and agriculture.

“Ethanol is a big industry here,” Fischer told those at the event. “Nebraska is the second largest producer of ethanol behind Iowa.”

There’s a bill currently in Congress for which she's a leader in the effort to allow motorists to purchase E-15 fuel all year long.

“It has strong bipartisan support and even the big oil companies support it,” she said.

“This would be a big win for consumers because E-15 is cheaper than E-10.”