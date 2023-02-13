Bellevue

• St. Matthew Catholic Parish will hold fish fries from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 during Lent in the school gym at 12330 S. 36th St. Menu includes fried and baked fish, fried shrimp, cheese pizza, tortellini and mac and cheese. Home-baked goods are offered by the St. Matthew's women's group, along with a cash bar. Cost is $12 for adults, $15 for salmon entree and $6 for children.

• Knights of Columbus Council No.. 6192 will hold fish fries Feb. 24 through March 31 on Fridays at the Bellevue Knights Event Center, 1020 Lincoln Road, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Papillion

• Papillion Eagles Club No. 4029 will hold fish fries on Fridays starting Feb. 24 through April 7, except for St. Patrick's Day on March 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the club, 102 N. Washington St., Suite 704.

Springfield

• Knights of Columbus Council No. 10894 will hold fish fries on March 3, March 10, March 24 and March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church's social hall. Additionally, the Knights of Columbus will hold a barbecue on Friday, March 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. in honor of St. Patrick's Day. (The Omaha Archdiocese has declared March 17 as a meat dispensation day.)

Gretna

• The Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will hold a fish fry Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St. Cost is $14 for adults, $11 for veterans and $7 for children.

• Gretna American Legion Post 216 will hold all-you-can-eat fish fries Fridays from Feb. 24, through April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 11690 S. 216th St. Cost is $14 for adults, $11 for veterans, $7 for children 2-12 and free for children under 2. Draft Bud Light pulls are $1.50. The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 216 will host a food drive for veterans at the Victory Apartments in Omaha with a donation box in the entryway during each fish fry..

• St. Patrick's Catholic Parish will hold Friday fish fries from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 508 W. Angus Road. Menu includes gluten-free Alaskan pollock (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, bread and coffee, tea and lemonade. Cost is $14 for ages 11 and up and $6 for younger children. Beer, wine and mixed drinks are available for purchase. Children's activities are offered. Drive-thru and carry-out service available.

• Knights of Columbus Council No. 14077 will hold fish fries on Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7790 S. 192nd St. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children. Margaritas, beer and wine are available. Menu includes fried cod, baked tilapia, mac and cheese, cheese pizza, corn, taster tots, coleslaw, rolls and desserts. Walk-up takeout available; preorder at bit.ly/kofcsquare.

Plattsmouth

• Church of the Holy Spirit, 520 S. 18th St.,will hold Friday fish fries from Feb. 24 to March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the St. John the Baptist School gym. Dine-in and to-go meals are offered. Entree choices are baked salmon, fried Alaskan pollock, fried jumbo shrimp. Menu also includes choice of baked potato, mac and cheese or soup. Meals also include coleslaw, bread and dessert. Cost is $12 for a large plate or $9 for a small plate. Live entertainment offered 5 to 7 p.m., with a steak raffle every 30 minutes. Beer, wine, water and soda available.