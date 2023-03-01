Bellevue

St Matthew’s Knight of Columbus Council No. 11879 will hold Friday fish fries through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St Matthew’s Catholic School, 12210 S. 36th St. Traditional seated dine-in, with an enhanced menu, and carry-out service is available. Entrees include fried and baked fish, fried shrimp, baked salmon (limited amounts), cheese pizza, tortellini and mac and cheese. sides include french fries or baked potatoes, coleslaw, and bread. Home-baked goods are offered by the St. Matthew’s women’s group, along with a cash bar. Cost is $12 for adults, $15 for salmon entree and $6 for children.

Knights of Columbus Council No.. 6192 will hold fish fries through March 31 on Friday evenings at the Bellevue Knights Event Center, 1020 Lincoln Road, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Croatian Cultural Society, 8711 S. 36th St., will hold fish fries through April 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Menu features fried Sam Adam's beer battered cod or baked Alaskan cod. Sides include mac and cheese, homemade coleslaw, french fries or baked potato. Cost is $11. Mac and cheese dinner with coleslaw and french fries available for $8. Takeouts welcome. Cash, check or credit cards. Full bar available including imported Croatian beer.

Papillion

Papillion Eagles Club No. 4029 will hold fish fries on Fridays through April 7, except for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the club, 102 N. Washington St., Suite 704.

St. Columbkille Catholic Church will host fish fries Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m., with drive-thru service ending at 7:45 p.m. Menu includes fried fish, baked fish and fish tacos served with mac and cheese, fries or baked potato. Punch, water, tea, coffee, pop, bottled water, beer and wine available. Freewill offerings will support religious education at St. Columbkille School and parish mission activities.

Springfield

Knights of Columbus Council No. 10894 will hold fish fries on March 3, March 10, March 24 and March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s social hall. Additionally, the Knights of Columbus will hold a barbecue on Friday, March 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. (The Omaha Archdiocese has declared March 17 as a meat dispensation day.)

Gretna

Gretna American Legion Post 216 will hold all-you-can-eat fish fries Fridays through April 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 11690 S. 216th St. Cost is $14 for adults, $11 for veterans, $7 for children 2-12 and free for children under 2. Draft Bud Light pulls are $1.50. The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 216 will host a food drive for veterans at the Victory Apartments in Omaha with a donation box in the entryway during each fish fry..

St. Patrick Knights of Columbus will hold Friday fish fries through March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 508 W. Angus Road. Menu includes gluten-free Alaskan pollock (fried or baked), scalloped potatoes, french fries, green beans, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, bread and coffee, tea and lemonade. Cost is $14 for ages 11 and up and $6 for younger children. Beer, wine and mixed drinks are available for purchase. Children’s activities are offered. Drive-thru and carry-out service available.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 14077 will hold fish fries on Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7790 S. 192nd St. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children. Margaritas, beer and wine are available. Menu includes fried cod, baked tilapia, mac and cheese, cheese pizza, corn, taster tots, coleslaw, rolls and desserts. Walk-up takeout available; preorder at bit.ly/kofcsquare.

Plattsmouth

Church of the Holy Spirit, 520 S. 18th St.,will hold Friday fish fries through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the St. John the Baptist School gym. Dine-in and to-go meals are offered. Entree choices are baked salmon, fried Alaskan pollock, fried jumbo shrimp. Menu also includes choice of baked potato, mac and cheese or soup. Meals also include coleslaw, bread and dessert. Cost is $12 for a large plate or $9 for a small plate. Live entertainment offered 5 to 7 p.m., with a steak raffle every 30 minutes. Beer, wine, water and soda available.

Louisville

The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department will hold two fish fries, March 10 and March 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Louisville Fire Department.