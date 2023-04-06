Bellevue

Knights of Columbus Council No.. 6192 will hold a fish fry Friday at the Bellevue Knights Event Center, 1020 Lincoln Road, from from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Croatian Cultural Society, 8711 S. 36th St., will hold a fish fry Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Menu features fried Sam Adam’s beer battered cod or baked Alaskan cod. Sides include mac and cheese, homemade coleslaw, french fries or baked potato. Cost is $11. Mac and cheese dinner with coleslaw and french fries available for $8. Takeouts welcome. Cash, check or credit cards. Full bar available including imported Croatian beer.

Papillion

Papillion Eagles Club No. 4029 will hold a fish fry Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the club, 102 N. Washington St., Suite 704.

Gretna

Gretna American Legion Post 216 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish fries Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at 11690 S. 216th St. Cost is $14 for adults, $11 for veterans, $7 for children 2-12 and free for children under 2. Draft Bud Light pulls are $1.50. The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 216 will host a food drive for veterans at the Victory Apartments in Omaha with a donation box in the entryway during each fish fry..