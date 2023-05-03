Fleet Farm plans to a build a 150,000-square-foot store, plus a gas station, northwest of 192nd Street and Highway 370 in the Gretna Landing development.

The plans were mentioned on the "Grow Omaha" website, which highlights metro area development happenings, in its April 27 weekly market report.

Fleet Farm sells products across a number of categories, including outdoors, sporting good, farming, pet care, hardware, toys, home goods, apparel and accessories, as well as pantry items and snacks, according to its website. The Wisconsin-based retailer has served markets in the Midwest since 1955, with stores in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Fleet Farm is also planning an Omaha location at 183rd Street and West Maple Road, according to Grow Omaha. These will be the business's first Nebraska stores.