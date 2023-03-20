Despite two bank collapses in recent weeks, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood says the national financial system remains strong.

Flood praised the swift action taken by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to guarantee deposits at California’s Silicon Valley Bank and New York’s Signature Bank. Flood said "we could have been a real mess" without the government intervention.

“You're still on a very sensitive spot, but I feel like America's banking system safe and certainly the banks in Nebraska are safe,” Flood told The Times on Tuesday, March 14.

While the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank by regulators on March 10 sparked a systemic confidence crisis, Flood said he believes the United States has “the best financial services system in the world” and should cause little concern to regular depositors.

“This is not a taxpayer bailout," Flood said, noting that the money used comes from fees charged to banks.

Flood said the House Financial Services Committee would likely explore the causes of these incidents.

“We have to first find out from these regulators why this wasn't caught earlier," he said, adding he also wants to know why bank leaders bought long-term, low-interest Treasurys while interest rates were climbing.

Flood said he believes speculation that cryptocurrencies played a role in the current crisis in “inaccurate.”

“It's obvious that Americans want to invest in or at least deal in digital assets. Now, more than ever, we need a regulatory framework so that we at least know these are safe,” Flood said.