FNBO celebrates opening of new branch in Gretna

First National Bank of Omaha is welcoming customers at its newest branch on the northeast corner of Highway 370 and Highway 6/31 in Gretna.

Lisa Paczosa, regional director of branch banking at FNBO, said during a Jan. 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce that the bank has “already have had a great welcome from the Gretna community” since opening in December.

“We look forward to meeting more of our Gretna friends,” Paczosa said.

The new FNBO branch provides customer support for traditional banking products as well as small business products, wealth services and mortgage loans.

“This beautiful new construction offers ample parking for full service banking, including safety deposit boxes and modern technology,” said Eric Blick, vice president of branch banking, said in a news release.

Blick said FNBO remains committed to branches at a time when other banks are relying more on remote tellers and digital tools exclusively.

“While our customers increasingly embrace our digital banking tools and self-service options, the branch will continue to be a place our customers can rely on high quality, personal service whenever they need it,” Blick said.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said everyone is excited about “great brands” like FNBO choosing to come to Gretna.

“Our community has already been a really fantastic community, but what’s really adding to it is the fantastic partners that are deciding to invest in Gretna,” Evans said. “You know, the first thing I noticed — not only they’re a great Nebraska company and national company, but their colors are green, so I love that.”

Clark Lauritzen, chairman and president of FNBO, said the bank — founded in 1857 — does not open branches very often. The Gretna branch is the 104th in the bank’s eight state footprint, and it is opening another in Loveland, Colorado, this week.

“We have thought about where we want to be in Gretna and how we want to be in Gretna for a long time,” Lauritzen said. “When we invest in a community and we build a branch, we build it large enough to serve the community for a long time.”

Lauritzen said deposits would be lent back into the community and that FNBO will find other ways to support Gretna residents and its businesses.

“I can’t think of really any town in the entire state of Nebraska that has more going for it than Gretna, Nebraska, right now,” Lauritzen said, citing the growth in businesses, in subdivisions and in new homes — including how busy FNBO’s nearby intersection is. “This is an amazing growing community, and we’re just frankly honored to be a part of it.”