Fontenelle Forest announces schedule of February events

Snow might still be on the ground, but Fontenelle Forest has several special events scheduled throughout February.

Fontenelle Forest is located at 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. in Bellevue. Find more information, and register for events, at fontenelleforest.org.

Here's a look at what's coming up:

• A full moon hike is planned for Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Have you ever hiked under a full moon? Or wondered what forest life comes out after dark? This includes an educational discussion of the nocturnal animals around the forest and a brief talk into the lore of full moons.

The event will include a bonfire and s’mores. Event is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Registration is required.

• A winter bird walk is planned for Feb. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m.

This trek on a chilly February morning will focus on birds who brave the winters at Fontenelle Forest. Use binoculars to learn about some of the forest’s seven species of woodpeckers, and search for splashes of color from cardinals or nuthatches

This hike will largely stick to the boardwalk. This program is recommended for adults and children ages 12 and older. Event is $5 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is required.

• An opportunity to meet raptors is planned for Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon.

A drop-in program offers a chance to meet the forest's amazing raptor ambassadors up close, snap some pictures and learn more about these feathery friends.

No registration is needed. This event is free for members or with daily admission.

• A seniors program is planned for Feb. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m.

It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air. So, what’s a guy gotta do to get a girl – if he’s a bird, anyway? Bob Wells, master naturalist, past president of the Audubon Society, and long-term volunteer with the raptor program at Fontenelle Forest, will share some of the crazy ways birds attract mates. He will bring to light some unusual behaviors birds exhibit to make their intentions known.

The Seniors Understanding Nature lecture series includes snacks and coffees before the presentation. This program is for adults ages 55 and older. This event is free for members or with daily admission.

• A volunteer opportunity is planned for Feb. 18 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The land stewardship crew meets on select Saturday mornings to work on various projects. Anyone is welcome to join, including families, even if it’s just one time. Register is required, and volunteers will receive announcements about each upcoming workday.

• A free public program is planned for Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do Space and Fontenelle Forest have teamed up to create a new and innovative experience for young tech and nature lovers! Do Space will be on-site at Fontenelle Forest, bringing several tech stations that feature a nature twist. Activities include VR-Headsets, a wind tunnel simulator, finch robots, 3-d printer demos and a button making station.

Complimentary hot cocoa will be available in the Great Hall. Attendees are also granted day access to all of Fontenelle Forest Nature Center, including trails, for the day. A free bus shuttle will run between Do Space and Fontenelle Forest from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. No advance registration is required.

• A tree identification hike is planned for Feb. 19 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Can you identify a bur oak from a red oak tree? A shagbark hickory from a hackberry? Come learn about these trees during this program along the boardwalk and nearby trails. Led by plant enthusiasts and longtime volunteer Eric Scholar, this walk is perfect for those looking to expand their knowledge on the flora of Fontenelle Forest.

The cost is $5 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is required.

• A blood drive is planned for Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest will host a blood drive in partnership with the Red Cross. Every person who donates blood will receive a free day pass to Fontenelle Forest (redeemable for up to one year) and a $5 off coupon to TreeRush Adventures.

• A guided hike is planned for Feb. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Grab your long johns and join naturalist educators on a guided hike with an educational discussion of the flora and fauna found at Fontenelle Forest. February’s theme is Animal Tracking and Survival Techniques. Learn the basics of animal tracking and how native species survive the cold Nebraska winters.

Snowshoes will be provided if conditions permit. Event is free for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is required.