Fontenelle Forest has a variety of events planned in the coming weeks now that spring has officially arrived.

Most events require advanced registration at fontenelleforest.org, where additional information on events and membership also can be found.

Tree Rush Adventures, based in Fontenelle Forest, is reopening for the season Saturday, March 25. Find more information, including pricing, at treerush.com.

Here's a look at what's coming up at the forest:

• March 25, 9 to 10:30 a.m. – Pileated Woodpecker and Spring Bird Hike, Camp Wa-Kon-Da, 402 Forest Drive. A naturalist-guided hike looking for the uncommon pileated woodpecker and other spring migratory birds. ($5 for members, $15 for nonmembers, registration required.)

• March 25, noon to 1 p.m. — Raptor Talk, Raptor Woodland Refuge. Learn about resident birds of prey, including Mesa the Ferruginous Hawk. (Free for members, $15 for nonmembers, registration required.)

• Saturday, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m. — Early Spring Discoveries Nature Hike. Spot migratory birds while exploring the sights and sounds of early spring. ($5 for members, $15 for nonmembers, registration required.)

• Friday, April 7, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Family Fun Friday. Learn about Nebraska's native animals, meet educational raptors and critters up close, and participate in activities and crafts. ($10 for members, $20 for nonmembers, registration required.)

• Friday, April 7, 8 to 10 p.m. — Full Moon Hike. A guided hike that starts with an educational discussion of nocturnal animals and a brief talk about the lore of full moons. The event includes a bonfire and s'mores. ($10 for members, $20 for nonmembers, registration required.)

• Tuesday, April 11, 10 to 11 a.m. — Seniors Understanding Nature: Butterfly Observations Over the Years. Joanne Langabee and Holly Hofreiter, researchers for Lauritzen Gardens, will discuss common butterflies in the area and how to help increase their numbers. (Free with membership or daily admission.)

• Friday, April 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m. — Sunset Hike. Wind down and explore the gravel and dirt trails near the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center then head to the third loop of the boardwalk to watch the sunset over the Missouri River. ($5 for members, $15 for nonmembers, registration required.)

• Saturday, April 15, 8:30 to 11 a.m. — Land Stewardship Volunteer Day. Work on various projects as a volunteer, even if it's just one time. (Registration required.)

• Saturday, April 15, 1 to 2 p.m. — Critter Talk: Tiger Salamanders, Dennis Plaza or Great Hall. Patrick Conner, animal care specialist, will discuss some of the reptiles and amphibians residing in the forest. (Free for members, $15 for nonmembers, registration required.)

• Saturday, April 15, 2 to 3 p.m. — Spring Wildflower Hike. View spring's early arrivals with plant enthusiast and volunteer Eric Scholar along the boardwalk and nearby trails. ($5 for members, $15 for nonmembers, registration required.)

• Friday, April 21, 6 to 8 p.m. — Earth Day Conservation Exploration. Spend Earth Day immersed in the forest learning about conservation. Activities will include a trail mix snack station (peanut free), an artifact table related to species in the forest and a naturalist-guided hike. (Free for children under age 2, $5 for youth members, $10 for adult members and youth nonmembers, $15 for adult nonmembers registration required.)

• Saturday, April 29, 9:30 a.m. to noon — Family Adventure Day: Introduction to Orienteering, Camp Wa-Kon-Da. Activities include an archery 101 course (ages 8 and older), archery competition, various yard games, bonfire and s’mores and a naturalist-guided hike, as well as a lesson on orienteering. ($5 for members age 4-7, $15 for members age 8 and older, $10 for nonmembers age 4-7, $20 for nonmembers age 8 and older, registration required.)

• Sunday, April 30, 1 to 4 p.m. — City Nature Challenge. Search out a variety of wildlife, plants and fungi with assistance from various information stations and knowledgable volunteers. There will also be a raptor specialist on hand. (Free with membership or daily admission.)