Fontenelle Forest plans to conduct a prescribe burn Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. on about 52 acres of upland woods adjacent to its nature center.

The forest uses fire as one of its management tools in its oak woodland/savanna habitat restoration program, as it's a fire dependent system, according to a news release.

"The low-intensity, controlled burns help to combat invasive plants, and restore the once-diverse oak woodland habitat through shrub and tree control," the release states.

The boardwalk will remain open to the public for this burn. The best public viewing time is between 1 and 2 p.m.

Staff will be available to explain the process and answer questions during the burn. All other Fontenelle Forest Nature Center trails will be closed. Daily admission for non-members is still required.