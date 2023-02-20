"I felt like I was wobbling, soaring and flying!"

Eight-year-old Finley Kucheral was just coming down from her "soaring ride" over the Grand Canyon using a virtual reality headset.

Finley was having the time of her life, so it seemed from huge smile, at a technology event held at Fontenelle Forest the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 18, in conjunction with Do Space.

The virtual reality head set was but one of four creative stations children could play at the Fontenelle during the four-hour collaborative event, said Denise Lewis, Fontenelle Forest's director of programs.

Lewis said the Do Space staff set up different stations for all ages to explore science, technology, engineering and math. The STEM stations were mainly for the young at heart: a small wind tunnel, a virtual reality head set, a 3D printer and finch robots.

“With this collaboration, we are trying to teach these kids about STEM and nature,” Lewis said. “In fact, one of our summer camps is based on STEM. We think it gives these kids a good taste of STEM.”

Lewis said that being able to collaborate with the Do Space opens many doors for parents and children during the end of winter days. And, indeed, it seemed to do just that. More than 330 people came out for the event and the place was a-buzz with little folks enjoying all the stations set up by the Do Space staff.

Do Space, is a technology library that features a high-tech workshop and computer lab that serves the Omaha community at 72nd and Dodge streets.

A shuttle ran between the Do Space and Fontenelle Forest, helping to provide access to the hidden gem in Bellevue from a centralized point in Omaha easily accessible by city bus.

“Many don't have transportation or any way to get out here, so we have a bus that runs back and forth to bring people here," Lewis said.

The stations that seemed to attract the most attention were digital, such as the finch robot and, of course, the virtual reality mask.

The finch robots were small robots shaped like birds that ran along the ground. They were guided by the wireless motors inputted by children on tablets and laptop computers. Do Space staff said the finch robots gave participants a chance to learn coding in order to make the robot birds move, sing and light up.

The other two stations, especially the wind tunnel, also had many participants, as the children could make "leaves and balloons" to launch through the wind tunnel. The 3D printers gave the participants a chance to make stamps of animals, which the children used on clay.

Lewis said that coming up in April, the Do Space–Fontenelle Forest collaboration will continue with an event held at Do Space's facility. This time the Forest staff will bring in their "stuff" to show off.

“We'll bring in a bunch of animals and other things from the forest,” Lewis said. “Perhaps some of the raptors we have in our raptor refuge. The kids seemed to get a kick out of the big birds.”