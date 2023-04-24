A new exhibit at Fontenelle Forest celebrates the 200th anniversary of Lucien Fontenelle's historical trading post.

The Fontenelle Trading Post was built in 1823 along the banks of Missouri River — land that's now within Fontenelle Forest — and connected fur trappers in the Rocky Mountains with the fur trade center in St. Louis, according to a news release.

"Nebraska's Deep Roots" invites visitors to imagine how life was at an early 19th century trading post. The exhibit tells the story of the Fontenelle Trading Post and the people involved in its establishment.

Dozens of artifacts are on display from the time period, many of which were discovered during an archeological dig of the Fontenelle Trading Post site conducted by History Nebraska in 1972-73.

Several speakers will share their insights into the exhibit:

• May 7, 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Donald Wade Davis will reenact the life of an outdoorsman of the fur trade, followed by an optional guided history trail hike at Camp Wa-Kon-Da at 3:30 p.m.

• June 4, 1 to 2:30 p.m. – Rob Bozell, retired Nebraska State Archeologist, will speak about the excavation and analysis of the Fontenelle Trading Post, followed by an optional archeology adventure aimed for younger children on Dennis Plaza.

• July 2, 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Davis will discuss the weapons and tools used during the fur trade era.

• Aug. 5, 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Catherine Kuper, volunteer archivist and historian at Fontenelle Forest, will share the stories of the people and events at the Fontenelle Trading Post.

• Sept. 7, 6 to 7:30 p.m. — Sam Wilson, furbearer program manager with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will discuss the importance of beavers in the fur trade.

• Oct. 1, 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Taylor Keen, member of the Omaha tribe and instructor at Creighton University, will explore the role that Missouri River tribes played in the fur trade, followed by an optional guided history trail hike at Camp Wa-Kon-Da at 3:30 p.m.

• Nov. 5, 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum, will share Peter Sarpy's role in the fur trade and his lasting legacy in Nebraska.

Volunteer docents will be available on select Saturdays in the early afternoons of May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 30 and Nov. 4 to answer questions and share interesting facts about the trading post and artifacts in the exhibition.

The exhibit runs through December 2024 in the Baright Gallery inside the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center. The exhibit and speakers series are free for members or with daily admission. No registration is required.

Find more information at fontenelleforest.org/trading-post-exhibit.