A former school security guard accused of sexually assaulting a child pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County.

Carlos J. Ornelas Ramirez, 24, of Omaha, was employed as a security guard for the Omaha Public Schools and worked at Pawnee Elementary, 7310 S. 48th St. in Bellevue.

According to police, Ornelas Ramirez and a student entered a portable classroom at the school where he assaulted the student on Dec. 10, 2021. The age of the student was not released. He had been working at the school for a little over two months at the time.

School staff contacted police on Dec. 14 after receiving information that a guard might have had sexual contact with a student on school property. Ornelas Ramirez was placed on leave immediately after the district learned of the reported misconduct.

Ornelas Ramirez pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County court Tuesday, Feb. 7. He will be sentenced on May 16.

First-degree sexual assault is a Class II felony. It carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of 50 years.