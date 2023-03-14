A former state trooper was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Bellevue.

Brandon Dolezal, 25, was sentenced Monday, March 13, in a Sarpy County courtroom for first-degree sexual assault, according to a news release. He was arrested in July and later pled no contest to the Class II felony charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

“It would not have been possible to prosecute this case without the courage of the victim to come forward and the investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office,” said Bonnie Moore, chief deputy county attorney. "Dolezal is a predator, and this sentence is representative of his pattern of behavior and likelihood to reoffend."

Dolezal will receive credit for 64 days already served. He is also facing felony charges in Douglas County, including six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 13.

According to an affidavit, Omaha police officers went to Skutt Catholic High School in November 2022 to investigate a report of a missing girl. Officers were told a 15-year-old girl had gotten into a pickup truck and left the area with a man, later identified as Dolezal. The pickup returned to the school’s parking lot and a school administrator stopped Dolezal from leaving until police could arrive.

Dolezal initially told officers that he was 18 and a senior at Millard West High School, according to a police report. The girl told police that Dolezal had sexually assaulted her in the pickup. She said they had been communicating through Snapchat.

Dolezal previously had been arrested in May 2021 on suspicion of child enticement and possession of child pornography in Scotts Bluff County. The Nebraska State Patrol placed on administrative leave in February 2021 when officials learned of an investigation into his behavior and he was fired in March 2021 after an internal investigation.

Authorities said a teen at Gering High School told a school resource officer that two girls were messaging with an older man on Snapchat. One of the girls sent explicit photos to Dolezal and the conversations were sexual in nature, officials said.

At the time of the Omaha arrest, Dolezal had posted 10% of his $300,000 bail to get out of jail and was awaiting trial in that case. Dolezal is currently awaiting sentencing in Scotts Bluff County on two counts of attempted child enticement and four counts of possession of child pornography. Sentencing is set for April 3.