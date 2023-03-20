Al Schmid, founder of the American National Bank of Sarpy County and a Papillion city father, died on March 7. He was 91.

Schmid is credited as a charter member of the Papillion Area Lions Club. He was president of both the Papillion Chamber of Commerce and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education, as well a board member of the Greater Omaha YMCA and Midland’s Hospital.

The Air Force veteran was also a member of Papillion’s American Legion Post 32, where he served on the Honor Guard and the Color Guard.

“I have never had a bad day,” Schmid was quoted as saying in 2021 article on his 65 year banking career.

Born in Wisner on April 6, 1931, he was raised on his family farm. Upon his discharge from the service, with farmers facing a drought and hard times, Schmid took a “temporary” job as a teller and floor sweeper at Packer’s National Bank in Omaha.

“God gave me a sign,” he said.

Schmid moved to Papillion in 1964 to work for Clarke Bank. In 1989, he co-founded American National Bank.

“Al has helped to build the future of countless Sarpy County resident, guiding his neighbors from their first auto loan to small business loans and watching them grow and flourish thanks in no small part to his ability to build and maintain relationships,” according to the Omaha Father’s Day Council, who honored Schmid as Father of the Year in 2011.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion.