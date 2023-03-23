Four state senators serving Sarpy and Cass counties voted Thursday to advance a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

The four Republican senators weren't joined by two Democratic colleagues representing the region on voting to advance the contentious bill to a second reading.

The vote came on the third day of debate in which lawmakers angrily accused one another of hypocrisy and a lack of collegiality. By Thursday, the chamber had turned somber as some lawmakers opposed to the bill broke down in tears and pleaded with their Republican colleagues to reconsider their support for the bill.

Two lawmakers, Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt, had threatened to filibuster the remainder of the 90-day legislative session.

Voting for Legislative Bill 574 were Speaker John Arch of La Vista as well as Sens. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue, Rita Sanders of Bellevue and Robert Clements of Elmwood. Voting against the bill were Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Jen Day of Gretna.

Day joined Cavanaugh in issuing a never-before-used minority statement on LB 574 prior to the floor debate. Day told the Nebraska Examiner that the statement would serve as a record for the courts, as similar legislation in other states have faced legal challenges.

By the end of Thursday's debate, Day vowed to join Cavanaugh and Hunt in filibustering, along with Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad.

Thirty-three senators — the threshold needed under the Legislature's rules — voted in support of a cloture motion. Three senators who voted for cloture did not vote to advance the bill: Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward and Sen. Christy Armendariz of Omaha.

Brandt and Hughes, who were both "present not voting" to advance the bill, said they wanted to keep the bill alive in order for the Legislature to consider an amendment that would keep the ban on surgeries in place, but would remove the prohibition on puberty blockers and hormones. Armendariz voted "no" on advancing the bill.

Members of the LGBTQ community who had gathered in the Capitol to protest the bill showed their displeasure with the outcome, booing and cursing lawmakers who voted to advance it as they left the legislative floor.

“I am a ball of rage,” said 29-year-old Lincoln resident Wrenn Jacobson. “I've had to go back to therapy when this bill was introduced. I know so many people — so many kids — who will be hurt by this.”

“They come for the kids first,” Jacobson said. “Then they'll come for the adults.”

Cavanaugh was threatened with censure earlier this month for arguing that LB 574, along with LB 574, perpetrates genocide against transgender Nebraskans. She cited 10 stages of genocide as identified by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in her remarks.

LB 575 would ban trans people from using bathrooms and locker rooms or playing on sports teams that don’t align with the sex listed on their birth certificates. Clements selected it as his personal priority bill.

The issue is personal for many Nebraskas, including Hunt, who took to the floor of the Legislature on Wednesday to tell her colleagues that her teenage son is transgender. She called the bill an affront to her as a parent and called out by name lawmakers she would hold accountable if they vote to advance it.

“If this bill passes, all your bills are on the chopping block, and the bridge is burned," she said. “I'm not doing anything for you. Because this is fake. This has nothing to do with real life. This is all of you playing government.”

The proposal had caused tumult in the session long before debate began. It was cited as the genesis of a nearly three-week, uninterrupted filibuster carried by Cavanaugh, who followed through on her vow in late February to filibuster every bill before the Legislature — even those she supported — declaring she would “burn the session to the ground over this bill.”

She stuck with it until an agreement was reached with Arch to push the bill to the front of the debate queue. Instead of trying to eat time to keep the bill from getting to the floor, Cavanaugh decided she wanted a vote to put on the record which lawmakers would “legislate hate against children.”

LB 574 and LB 575 are among roughly 150 bills targeting transgender people that have been introduced in state legislatures this year.

Introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a freshman Republican lawmaker, LB 574 would outlaw gender-affirming therapies such as hormone treatments, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for those 18 and younger. The purpose of the bill, she has said, is to protect youth from undertaking gender-affirming treatments they might later regret as adults, citing research that says adolescents’ brains aren’t fully developed.

The bill will have to survive two more rounds of debate to pass. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen has said he will sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk.