After an extended five-month wait, Fovero Greek & Homestyle Kitchen plans to open to the public Wednesday, April 26.

The restaurant that succeeds the 30-year-old Grecian Gyros in Papillion's Tara Plaza will feature family recipes and Greek dishes. Breakfast, weekly specials, soups and baked goods are all in store for its customers, too.

"We will have specials like dumplings and sauerkraut — I am a South Omaha girl — cabbage rolls, soups, desserts. I am big on desserts," owner Lori Long told The Times earlier this year.

A limited menu will be offered at first, but more additions will be made starting May 3.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Breakfast options are served from 6 to 11 a.m. Fridays through Sundays.