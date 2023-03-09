Noli's will soon have competition in the New York style pizza game in Gretna.

Frank's Pizzeria will bring its fresh dough, hand-made sauce and buffalo mozzarella to Nebraska Crossing with a planned May 1 opening. The store will be located next to Under Armour on the north end of the outlet mall.

The express location will add to two existing Frank's locations. The shop started out in the Linden Market Shopping Plaza at 711 N. 132nd St. in Omaha and expanded to Ralston with a location at 5413 S. 72nd St. opening in early 2022.

Frank's is also planning a return to Bellevue, after an ill-fated attempt to launch a shop in 2018 in the Twin Creek Shopping Center resulted in a closure in less than four months. Notably, that corner of the shopping center has also hosted a Sam & Louie's New York Pizzeria and later Papa Reno, before its departure for Plattsmouth.

The Alley, which took over the former Leopard Lanes bowling alley location in Bellevue, said in December it plans to bring Frank's Pizza to its new business, telling The Times that it would be a destination for diners, not just a food amenity for bowlers.