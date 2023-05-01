See to Learn has helped to identify vision problems in young children over the past three decades.

Gov. Jim Pillen is scheduled to declare May as See to Learn Month and Healthy Vision Month in Nebraska during a ceremony Thursday at the Capitol, according to a news release.

See to Learn provides free comprehensive vision assessments for 3-year-olds, regardless of income, in the offices of participating optometrists. The assessment includes vision testing, testing of eye alignment and an eye health examination -- far more than the brief screenings children may receive later in school.

“The whole point of the See to Learn program is to identify potential vision problems at an early, developmental age,” Janet Seelhoff, executive director Nebraska Optometric Association, said in a news release. “The program acts like a safety net, helping us catch issues early before they develop into bigger problems.”

In Sarpy County, participating optimists include Viewpointe Vision at 9412 Giles Road in La Vista and Gretna Vision Source at 814 Village Square in Gretna. Other providers in the metro area can be found at seetolearn.com/find-a-doctor.

Eighty percent of what the brain processes comes through the visual system, yet one in five children has a vision problem, often without their parents knowing it.

Vision problems can interfere with developmental milestones, school performance, social interactions and self-esteem, according to the Nebraska Optometric Association. If unaddressed, vision disorders that occur in childhood can continue well into adulthood, affecting an individual's level of education, employment opportunities and social wellbeing.

See to Learn is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The Nebraska Optometric Association has participated for 25 years, with its members providing more than 20,000 free exams to 3-year-olds across Nebraska.

Healthy Vision Month emphasizes the importance of regular eye examinations for all ages. The observance is organized by the National Institutes of Health’s National Eye Institute. Recommendations for healthy vision include:

• Maintaining a healthy weight and diet.

• Knowing your family’s health history.

• Wearing protective eyewear during work and play.

• Protecting eyes from ultraviolet rays by wearing sunglasses.

More information is available at seetolearn.com.