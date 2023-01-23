Fundraiser for Nettie’s employees packs them in

There was overwhelming community turnout for a fundraiser to support employees of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food on Sunday.

In fact, “overwhelming” was the word used most often for the party at Stocks and Bonds in Ralston. It was no exaggeration.

“So overwhelming. It’s amazing. Can’t even put it into words,” said Erica Stonys, a member of the Nettie’s family. “This is something I never expected.”

Even three hours into the event, people streamed in-and-out of the dance club to pay their respects and pay for salsa and enchiladas. The line for the spaghetti feed snaked throughout the club, while well-wishers bought raffle tickets, bid for silent auction items, grabbed T-shirts and drank beer and margaritas.

For those still wanting to support Nettie's employees, Wells Fargo bank branches still are accepting donations.

For those who did make it, Sunday's event was packed, stuffy and glorious.

Nettie’s, a beloved Bellevue family restaurant, burned to the ground on Dec. 23. Though the physical debris has been cleared away, the emotional wreckage lingers.

“I still wake up at four in the morning, and I don’t know what to do with myself,” said Susie Sader, Nettie’s fabled cook, who pointed out she was always at the restaurant by 4:30 a.m.

What Sader has been doing -- for 10 straight days -- was making enchiladas to sell at the fundraiser. The sales likely exceeded 5,000, and organizers lost count at some point. All of the preordered enchiladas and all the extras she made were spoken for within a half-hour.

Stonys said hundreds of local businesses donated items for the fundraiser. There was also a line-up of local bands who donated their time to jam for the masses.

Helen Rasmussen came to support the employees. The 92-year-old said she loved going to Nettie’s, and was a particular fan of the raspberry margaritas. Her son had promised to buy her high-end tequila shots for her January birthday dinner, but that couldn’t happen.

“I am going to miss it,” Rasmussen said. “I hope that they rebuild.”