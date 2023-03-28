The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved changes to to boating regulations regarding waters with special restrictions at its March 14 meeting.

The commission added Portal Recreation Area to the list of 5 mph and no wake lakes. It added Big Elk to the list of lakes prohibiting internal combustion motors.

Midland Lake and Shadow Lake were added to the list of lakes banning motorized vessels, and the lakes were removed from the list of lakes banning all vessels.

The commission also added a general exemption to restrictions for its employees and those of other government agencies working in their official capacity.