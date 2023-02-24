The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at workshops in Gretna and Elkhorn later this month.

Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events.

Trainings will take place at The Mark in Elkhorn on March 19 form 2 to 5 p.m. as well as the Schramm Education Center in Gretna on March 26 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Additional trainings will be held April 23 at Ponca State Park, May 10 at Fort Kearny State Historical Park and May 21 at Nebraska Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.

Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Game and Parks’ loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives.

Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Nights and the Outdoor Expos.

Registration is required and may be completed at tinyurl.com/ycyazybn. Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov for more information.