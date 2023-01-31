Game & Parks hosts education events throughout February

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in February.

Find more at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Here are some local opportunities:

Little Saplings program presents Great Backyard Bird Count

Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature discovery program at Schramm Education Center near Gretna.

The 2023 series continues Feb. 1 with the theme Great Backyard Bird Count at 9 a.m.

It is designed for children ages 2-5 and their adult caregiver. The cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program and includes admission to the Education Center after the program.

Homeschool Hike set for Feb. 15-16 at Schramm Park SRA

Homeschool families are invited to join an outdoor educator on a guided hike to learn about eagles at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna during the Homeschool Hikes program Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Homeschool Hikes is a monthly nature exploration program hosted by the Schramm Education Center geared toward homeschool families.

Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance at forms.gle/Vjg38GEqXHgGEkLFA. Cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program. This includes admission to the Schramm Education Center after the program. Schramm Family Pass members participate free.

This program is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Participants should dress in season-appropriate layers and wear closed-toed shoes that can get dirty. Hats and water bottles are recommended.

Schramm Education Center busy with programs in February

Several programs are planned for the Schramm Education Center in February. Admission for the center is $10 adults, $7 youth and seniors and 3 and under are free.

Pack Tactics – Explore interactions between animals that hunt and animals that are hunted in this free program at 1 p.m. Feb. 5. Some animals form groups that help members survive and engage in pack tactics. Meet in the Schramm Education Center classroom.

Animal Feedings – Observe an animal feeding daily at 10:30 a.m. in February and learn about the park’s animal care and the animals’ unique adaptations. This program is free with paid admission and will meet in the lobby.

Fly-Tying Workshop – Join the Cornhusker Fly Fishers for a “Tie-in” at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 and observe them demonstrating their craft before trying it out and making a fly to take home.

Forest Findings – At 1 p.m. Feb. 26, explore the geological outcrop and park trails at the park. Ask questions, discover history and learn about the science of ecological succession. Meet at the Hatch House at Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Birds and Binoculars at Mahoney SP on Feb. 4

Come to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park for Birds and Binoculars at 10 a.m. Feb. 4.

Bird lovers of all ages are invited to gather at the park’s administration office for a variety of bird activities in preparation for the Audubon Society’s Great Backyard Bird Count. Learn beginner birding skills, identify birds at feeders or on a hike, complete a birding craft and learn about homemade bird feeders.

Call the park at 402-944-2523 for more information.







‘The Science of …’ virtual webinar series continues

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s virtual series “The Science of …” wraps up in February. The first two Thursdays at 3 p.m. Central time, Game and Parks educators will discuss the science behind common things regarding nature and animals.

The topics are: Feb. 2 – Dragonflies and Damselflies; Feb. 9 – Science of Ungulates

The webinars are free, but separate registration is required for each. See the calendar event entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov to register.

Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information.







Communicating Environmental Education topic of webinar

Join the free virtual webinar Sharing the Value of Nebraska’s Ecosystems through Innovative Educational Resources at 12:30 p.m. Central time Feb. 22.

Grace Gaard, aquatic ecology education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will discuss how environmental education seeks to connect audiences to natural ecosystems. She will use as an example the Wetlands Outreach and Education Project, a model to discuss what has been learned and how others might use various methods of storytelling and science communication.

This webinar is part of the Conservation Education Lunch and Learn Series, which dives into the science behind educational efforts and practices by learning from experts on a variety of science and educational topics. Direct questions to amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov.

Visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov to register and get more information.