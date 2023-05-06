Three advisors joined 16 Gretna High School students at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, held April 13-15 in Grand Island.
“It was a great opportunity for our students to compete against students from across the state in various contests that they are passionate about," said advisor Jason Novotny, who was joined by advisors Zach Miller and Kim Wasalaski. "The students have been practicing the past few months before and after school to get ready for the competition.”
A number of students placed at the competition:
• Wyatt Zeleny, first, Plumbing
• Jayden Hastings, 13th, Medical Terminology
• Clara Nihsen 25th, Cabinetmaking
• Grant Sila, first, Carpenty,
• Klare Peters, fifth, Nurse Assisting
• Trevor Elliott, 10th, Welding
• Brooke Ehlers, fourth, Cosmetology
• Morgan Workman, 13th, Technical Drafting
• Colton Dodd, 11th, Cabinetmaking
• Hannah Wieczorek, second, Welding Sculpture
• Chase Smith, sixth, Welding Sculpture
• Carter Bulgrin, seventh, Welding Sculpture
• Brayden Jensen, fourth, Robotics Urban Search and Rescue
• Jacob Thiellen, fourth, Robotics Urban Search and Rescue
• Hannah Woodridge, 22nd, Baking and Pastry Arts
Grant Sila and Wyatt Zeleny will next compete at Skills USA Nationals in Atlanta Georgia June 19-24 against the top 49 high school students from across the country in their contest areas.