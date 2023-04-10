Kids Can Community Center will present its 2023 Can Do Junior Award to Brylee Bailey, a student at Gilder Elementary School in Bellevue.

She has attended the Kids Can program at Gilder since first grade, according to a news release. Currently in sixth grade, Brylee has been involved in many activities including soccer, basketball and gaming -- but her main passion is drawing.

Brylee also plays the clarinet and has been in chorus for several years. She has been an idiopathic toe walker for most of her life.

When asked what she has learned at Kids Can, she replied, “I grew up thinking I was different from others and not always being a confident girl, but throughout my years in Kids Can I have always felt like I fit in and had a safe place. It is always important to be yourself and go for what you believe in," according to the release.

Kids Can Gilder Site Director Jenna Lybarger said Brylee is a great role model and friend to her peers.

“Brylee has grown and blossomed into a caring, imaginative and ambitious student," Lybarger said. "Brylee is always willing to try new things and is such a talented girl. She does not give up on herself or others.”

The Can Do Junior award is sponsored by Bellevue University. As part of the award, Brylee will receive a 25% scholarship for her first three semesters at BU.

The Can Do Awards Luncheon is on Thursday, May 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Scott Conference Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

For more information, visitkidscan.org/get-connected/cando2023.html.