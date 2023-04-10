The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is offering a special deal for girl-identifying youth who want to participate in a summer camp.

Girls who register for a camp valued at $25 or more can receive a free membership in the organization. The offer is limited to the first 200 girls to sign up across Nebraska.

Camp locations include Camp Maha in Papillion, as well as sites in Nebraska City, Grand Island and Nickerson.

Among the Papillion-based camps are real-life video games, featuring Fortnite dancing and take-home Among Us characters; Minion Merriment with a week of despicable twists; a sea turtle pool party; multiple Disney character themed camps; a space camp; and a camp themed on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Find a guide to Girl Scout summer camps at tinyurl.com/gscamps23. To sign up, email membersupport@girlscoutsnebraska.org or call 402-558-8189.