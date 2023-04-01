Goodwill Omaha recently opened a new training center serving disadvantaged people in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue and surrounding communities.

The 20,000-square-foot facility, which was unveiled to the public during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, March 28, has an attached retail store — Goodwill's 15th in the metro area — that opened its doors Saturday, April 1. The center is located at 3505 L St. in Stockyards Plaza.

The South Omaha Training Center will provide specialized training programs that are free to metro area residents, which removes financial and accessibility barriers to professional development and career advancing, Goodwill said in a news release.

The new center’s curriculum and training initiatives were developed based on conversations with 13 focus groups whose members included representatives of nonprofit organizations, public schools, community colleges and employers. Potential training center participants also were part of the discussions.

“We are committed to providing equitable access to workforce development solutions, and we’re excited to expand our programming by opening a new training center in South Omaha,” said Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO of Goodwill Omaha.

Mathouser said sales of donated goods help provide training and educational opportunities that Goodwill Omaha provides in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. The South Omaha facility is in the middle of a corridor spanning 13 ZIP codes where the majority of Goodwill Omaha's participants reside.

The training center's programs will include workshops and classes that enhance employability skills and increase participants’ knowledge of computers, including Microsoft Office product training. It will also expand Goodwill Omaha’s Certified Nursing Assistant program, and apprenticeship programs will be offered for accounting technicans, employment specialists, customer service specialists or youth development specialists.

“Goodwill expanding its presence in South Omaha and investing in the community with a new training center is one of the best things they’ve ever done,” said Gina Ponce, director of Latino community outreach at Bellevue University. “An important distinguishing feature of this training center is that there will be bilingual staff on site to help individuals navigate past language barriers and find the best career path for them. I’m encouraged to see the positive impact of programming that’s accessible and advantageous for an underserviced community.”