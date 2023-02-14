Senior Master Sgt. John Sievers discovered Green Beans Coffee while deployed in Afghanistan in 2007.

After 26 years of active duty service, Sievers retired in 2014 and opened Green Beans’ Omaha location, the first independently owned cafe licensed by the company. While they were expanding into Bellevue, though, Sievers caught COVID-19 and died Jan. 28, 2022.

A little over a year later, Green Beans Bellevue opened its doors, after operating as a drive-thru only establishment. The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon for the coffee shop and cafe.

“We love our military businesses,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said. “You’re about as military as a business gets. ... This is just totally amazing.”

Amber Ford, manager of the Bellevue location, joined Green Beans about eight months after the opening of the initial Millard location. She was preparing to move to Arkansas when she learned of Sievers’s death and decided to stay to see through his vision.

“It was not a hard decision when we lost John to have to step up and to continue this legacy that he had already built in Millard and bring it to Bellevue,” Ford said. “It was probably one of the easiest decisions I’ve made.”

Ford noted the warm weather Friday afternoon and said, “I know he’s up there smiling down,” noting Sievers service as a weatherman in the Air Force. His wife, Angela, said that she promised her husband in the hospital that they would finish the Bellevue shop.

“I can just tell that he’s happy because it’s sunny and warm and we’re all here together,” Ford said.

Find more at greenbeanscoffeeomaha.com/gbco-bellevue.