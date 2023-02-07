An online panel discussion organized by Green Bellevue will discuss how to prepare for spring gardening while temperatures are still freezing.

The program is Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Panelists include:

Nancy Scott — Nebraska Certified Nursery Landscape Professional, Mills County, Iowa, Master Gardener volunteer, Milkweed Matters volunteer, employed by No More Empty Pots and Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition, member PATH-Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland, Bellevue Tree Board, Green Bellevue Board, Prairie Pines Nature Preserve Board.

Michelle Biodrowski — Area Easement Specialist for the Iowa Natural Resources Conservation Service and Member of the Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland.

Megan Belongia — City Sprouts, Conservation education program Coordinator.

Scott will speak about preparing for spring by considering seed catalogs, preparing garden tools, cleaning and sharpening. Biodrowski will discuss care and prep for native plants and pollinator gardens. Belongia will discuss how to prepare and manager soil health.

Find more at Green Bellevue’s Facebook event, available at tinyurl.com/bdz6d92x, or on Green Bellevue’s website, greenbellevue.org.