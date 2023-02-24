Steve Landon os Greenwood is among the Nebraska LEAD 40 Fellows completing the two-year leadership development program.
The Leadership Education/Action Development Program develops leaders who are active in production agriculture and agribusiness through the the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, in cooperation with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, according to a news release.
For more information or to request an application for Nebraska LEAD 42, call 402-472-6810 or email leadprogram@unl.edu. The application deadline is June 15. Find more at lead.unl.edu.