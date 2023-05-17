The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its recent remodel with a joint event with Inflate Balloons and Aislinn Med Spa on Thursday, May 11.

Along with investing in a remodel, the chamber signed another 10-year lease with Village Square.

The chamber aims to connect the community and keep relationships thriving.

“I like that the community sees the business in the area supporting them and the businesses see the community support,” said Carrie Reitmeier, the chamber’s community engagement coordinator.

The chamber recently doubled its social media reach, something they are happy to encourage their members to take advantage of.

“Nobody knows us better than us,” Reitmeier said. “We know what it’s like to live here, work here and play here every single day. What makes it unique is the small town feel with the big town growth.”

The Gretna community has been growing rapidly. Hy-Vee, the extensive Gretna Crossing Park and the school district’s second high school will soon open, and Fleet Farm recently announced it would open in town.

Add in Nebraska Crossing’s proposal to expand into a destination district, including retail, sports and entertainment, and it’s clear to see: Gretna is the place to be.

“It’s really blown up,” chamber board president Grant Pille said of the growth in the community. “I’ve been with Pinnacle (Bank) for eight years, and the chamber for five. The last two years have been insane; this last 12 months has been crazy. We’ve doubled our partnerships.”

The Gretna chamber is welcoming that growth with open arms.

Pille says that the chamber’s mission is “championing businesses growth,” something the chamber does by shining a spotlight on new businesses in town, those who have seen success over their tenure in town, and those just finding their footing.

“We’ve just been a landing spot to help businesses, to let them know what makes our community different and help them know what works best in our community,” Reitmeier said.

“We are run by business members of Gretna’s community, in the Gretna community, for the Gretna community,” Pille said. “We all have a vested interest in our members succeeding.”

Along with coordinating ribbon cuttings and professional relationships, the chamber honors the Citizen of the Year, awards scholarships and has even given out grants in the past, something the board hopes to bring back in the near future.

They’re involved in a number of community events, such as putting on the Gretna Days Parade, sponsoring a tree lighting during Greenery & Glitter and hosting the annual Business Expo.

Last year, they moved the Business Expo downtown, working with the City of Gretna to showcase the upgrades made in the area in the past few years.

The chamber even functions a bit as a tourism department, sharing a city map that was updated last year with people visiting or moving to the area.

It’s a collaborative effort, with the chamber working closely with volunteers, businesses and organizations.

“Everyone is happy to help,” Reitmeier said. “We kind of have our finger on the pulse and it takes all of us to get the wheels rolling in the same direction.”

“We’re here, ready and willing, and accepting all the growth that’s coming,” Pille said.