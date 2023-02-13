As everyone knows, Gretna is a growing town.

So, too, is the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Last year, we brought in 36 new members and nine partners who pay a little more to help support and fund what we do,” said Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator.

It added five more members in January, plus three more as of Feb. 9.

The chamber is now close to 300 members and 27 business partner, Reitmeier said.

“We are growing, the chamber is getting stronger,” she said.

The chamber office is doing some growing as well -- not an expansion of the actual building, but a new look inside.

“We’re growing, and we wanted a new and exciting space inside for our members to come in to and all people who stop in town to find out what Gretna is all about,” Reitmeier said. “We want to reflect the vibrancy that is Gretna.”

A portion of the chamber headquarters at 798 Village Square, is rented out to Matthew Murcek, owner of Inflate Balloons. Both his shop and Reitmeier’s office are being expanded.

An interior ceiling is being removed to expose a ceiling four feet higher. New lighting and carpeting will be installed, along with new paint on the walls and new doors.

A conference room that was becoming too small for chamber needs is being removed for Murcek’s expansion, which will double in size.

Reitmeier will have a new, more modern desk in a larger office. She is currently working from home while the renovation goes on.

“We needed an updated space to better reflect what the chamber is,” she said. “This will work out so well for the both of us.”

Murcek opened his business less than a year ago and offers balloons for any event, including graduations, birthdays and family get-togethers.

“He has seen great growth, great support from the community, though I’m not surprised” Reitmeier said.

The new interior should be completed within a month, she said.

