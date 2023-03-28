Scooter's Coffee announced its the new Guiness World Record title holder for the World's Largest Cake Ball.

The stunt was accomplished last week by employees of its affiliated Harvest Roasting, based along Sapp Brothers Drive in Gretna, who baked from scratch and assembled the 848-pound birthday-themed cake ball, according to a news release.

The cake ball was served to more than 1,500 executives, employees, franchisees and coffee bean growers attending Scooter's 25th birthday celebration at an Omaha conference.

Joe Thornton, president of Scooter’s Coffee, said breaking the record highlights how the chain's in-store bakery items are handmade from scratch at Harvest Roasting.

“Creating the World’s Largest Cake Ball is just another example of how our employees and franchisees are committed to innovation in creating amazing experiences for our customers,” Thornton said in a news release.

Harvest Roasting employees spent several weeks working on the World's Largest Cake Ball, which featured 11 cake layers, each weighing between 15 to 100 pounds, transported and assembled on site with 150 pounds of buttercream frosting and 50 sprinkles, each weighing 2.5 ounces. About 30 people were involved in designing, baking and assembling the cake.

An estimated 6,430 Scooter’s Coffee Cake Bites would fit inside the World’s Largest Cake Ball, which was 33 inches wide and 32 inches tall.

“I’m proud of this team working seamlessly to accomplish an amazing goal of setting a new world record,” said Craig Stevenson, vice president of manufacturing at Harvest Roasting. “It’s a confirmation of who we are at Harvest Roasting and proves we can accomplish anything in the future.”