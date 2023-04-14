The Gretna community blood drive, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216, was held April 10 at Legion Post 216, collecting 57 units of blood. With these donations, those donors helped make 171 patients lives much better.

Dedicated donors receiving gallon certificates were Myron Deterding (16 gallons), Kent Ketteler (13 gallons), Helen Krajicek (11 gallons), Duane Benes (9 gallons), Clayton Davin (5 gallons), Karina Lockman (4 gallons), Jason Lockman (2 gallons) and Chad Spunk (2 gallons). Over their life, they have helped 1,280 patients have much happier lives.

Other donors included Allen Wilde, Wendy Neppl, Edward Heavican, Aaron Kobza, Beth Craig, Melissa Buss, Sandra Scheef, Gene Schwarting, Matt Anderson, Larry Scheef, Jason Arlt, Ann Mann, Kenneth Gaughran, Amy Beran, Jennifer Lockwood, Terry Landsvork, Lori Wager, Mary Caffrey, Joneata Timmermeyer, Rose Puetz, Christine Wasson, William Kirchner, Mark Grimm, Mary Mosby, Joyce Clark, Jenny Kiolbasa, Kenneth Self, Kathy Iske, Anton Vanek, Janelle, Schwartzkopf, Teresa Perlebach, Angela Kuzel, Gail Lindekugel, Alexander Beiting, Anita Prince, Maryjo Coufal, Michael Schmid, Barbara Braunger, Richard Kenkel, Lisa Ingledue, Wayne Gundvaldson, Jason Sender, Joseph Bac, Amber Kracht, John Samuelson, Charlotte Iske, Loretta Wewel, Tammy Haberer, Gary Anzalone, Michelle Anzlone, Anthony Schultz, Tom Hines, Erin Hildebrand, Melissa Vidlak, Amanda Shrtliff and Gail Soe.

Auxiliary volunteers working the blood drive were Karen Schram, Linda Gillespie, Peggy Cherveny, Kathy Mazur and coordinator Kathy Iske. The Auxiliary gives its thanks to all the dedicated donors and volunteers for making the lives of patient much brighter.

Future American Legion Auxiliary community blood drives will be July 10 and Nov. 13.