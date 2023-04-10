A comprehensive branding strategy for Gretna Crossing Park has reached the final stages of development.

With the 157-acre park speeding towards its fall opening, the Gretna City Council focused much of their attention at last week’s meeting to the remaining tasks at a hand.

The council approved the park’s logo, signage and branding plans, approved Children’s Hospital and Medical Center as the named sponsor of the YMCA recreation center, and approved the job requirements for an events coordinator to oversee city facilities.

"As we get closer to completing the park, now we are starting to see the details of opening the park, like signage and timing and the events coordinator. So there is a lot that goes in to running something that big," Mayor Mike Evans said “I don't know if we could have picked better vendors.”

The park logo is a play on Gretna’s tree insignia. Created by RDG Planning and Design, it uses the pre-existing design element to preserve and honor city heritage, City Administrator Paula Dennison said.

“They have stopped and listened to us. They didn't assume they knew what we were going to say or what we wanted," Dennison said.

It features a single leaf and a “G”, and will be integrated into signage around the grounds, maps, merchandise and more. Bidding opportunities to produce the wayfinding signs will begin in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center joins United Republic Bank, Great Plains Communications, Gretna Auto, Chesterman Coca-Cola, Prime Time Healthcare and The Good Life in financially backing the park.

The hospital will pay $45,000 annually for five years to sponsor the rec center, as well as become the sports medicine, health care and pediatric sponsor, according to Ryan Patrick of Great Plains Sponsorship. The city has contracted with Great Plains Sponsorship to reach out to local and national groups with similar opportunities for the park’s other attractions.

"It is good to see really big companies validating what you are doing,” Evans said.

Around $2 million has been raised so far from sponsorship agreements. The funds will defray the cost of the park’s maintenance.

A presentation by MCL Construction informed the council of the park’s progress. Working HVAC and lighting are keeping the humidity and temperature at optimal levels to complete interior work, while sidewalk cement continues to be poured.

Despite the near completion of several of the athletic fields, Dennison said rumors of any use this spring and summer is false.

“We aren’t opening any part of the park until the entire park is open,” she said.

When complete, the nearly $60 million project will feature a recreation and aquatics main building, baseball and softball fields with batting cages, mixed-use fields for soccer and other sports, playgrounds, an amphitheater and other amenities.

The creation of an events manager position in the city administration would eliminate the time constraints placed on existing staff, Evans said. The use of Gretna’s municipal facilities expected to grow exponentially in the coming years as increased population and recreational opportunities are considered.

"This is part of scaling our staff to the community,” he said. "Now, we are starting to see the revenues behind the annexation with sales tax, we feel pretty good about (a new position). 'OK, we can afford that.’"