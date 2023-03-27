Janet Kinman, co-owner of the Donut Run shop in Gretna, died unexpectedly on March 14 at age 51.

Kinman had been hospitalized with a bacterial infection that had infected the liver, according to her wife, Kimberly Lowman.

Kinman had fought off pneumonia and was seemingly recovering before things took a turn for the worse. The family gathered to say goodbye before she was taken off life support.

Though she may have scoffed at the notion, Lowman insists everyone who knew Kinman wanted to be in her presence.

"She was probably, like, the life of the room is what I want to say. I don't want to say the life of the party, because she was the life of the room no matter what room she was in,” Lowman said. “She had something about her that everyone who knew her will tell you, you were drawn to her and you just want to be a part of whatever she was a part of. You know, be her friend.”

South Omaha born and raised, Kinman had worked in the restaurant business for years, first with her parents and later with her aunt, Eleanor Fischman, owner of several Sunrize Donut stores. For more than 20 years, Kinman had been making doughnuts and other delectable treats at several of Fischman’s metro locations.

"If she messed up one thing on the bake, she would lament about it for hours. She was a perfectionist,” Lowman said. “She knew her how much everybody loved the doughnuts, and she wanted them to be great.”

Lowman and Kinman met and fell in love while working together at the West Omaha Sunrize location. Their on-again, off-again romance eventually turned to a life-long commitment. In 2015, the couple was united in both marriage and business: they took over Fischman’s Gretna shop and were married on a beach in Hawaii.

"It was like a trip that her sister (Nicki) was going to take to Hawaii. Nicki thought 'Why don't you guys come along?' and then we all talked about eloping and it was a double wedding with her sister and her husband (Al Minardi)," Lowman said. "It was very relaxing, and we got some great pictures."

Lowman said Kinman was a relatively private about their relationship, with the classic Midwestern reserve that eschews public displays of affection of any variety.

"It has not been known until she died. I have not advertised, I always refer to her as the other owner if I was someone didn't know, and only people that we got to know a little bit better would actually realize that we were a couple,” Lowman said. "I put (her obituary) on my Facebook just because I want (people) to know how deep the loss was. I didn't want it to be ‘my business partner.’"

Outside of work, Kinman was perfectly happy with classic Nebraska pastimes: sitting by a bonfire; vacations in Colorado; rooting for the Huskers (if grudgingly, in recent years) and the Dallas Cowboys; and music. Lots and lots of music, especially Cher, who she did a pretty good imitation of.

In the last seven years, Kinman and Lowman made the store their own, including a name change.

“It went right along with the slogan that she thought of first, ‘Anytime is a good time for a donut run’ so she was like, yeah, that's works,” Lowman said.

The Donut Run will continue on, if with a heavy heart for a while. Lowman said their customers have been too loyal to them, through good times and bad – even a pandemic – to close up. She said. Kinman’s simple and perfect recipes will continue to be used.

Though they rarely change the pastry menu, Lowman said there might be an addition coming soon. A peanut butter and jelly item that Kinman had been working on. It may even be called a JPB&J, in Janet’s memory.