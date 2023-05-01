The children of Gretna Elementary School will be able to return to the school grounds someday to measure the growth of a tree planted for Arbor Day.

An all-school assembly was held Thursday afternoon for a celebration of trees that included singing, a mayoral proclamation and recognition of students who placed in the Gretna Arbor Society's poster and poetry contests.

"Trees are very important to us," Mayor Mike Evans said. "When our new park opens in September, it is going to have over a thousand trees."

A group of students joined city tree board members in planting a tree outside the school as the buses prepared to bring children home at the end of the day.

"You guys will grow up with trees," Evans said.