Gretna High School’s Overwatch 2 varsity esports team is on the verge of clinching a national championship title, solidifying their status as an American gaming powerhouse.

The Gretna Dragons will compete against Chicago’s Deerfield Warriors in the Intel Inspires Future Gaming Stars Grand Finals on April 29 at 5 p.m. at the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas.

The varsity team includes juniors Corey Chatham, Nicholas Coates, Ian Cowan, Sam Green, Brooks Omel and Kaylee Taylor.

“This is a huge deal, because we’ve been competing with schools from the coasts that have been doing esports far longer than the Midwest has,” Gretna High School esports coach Kimberly Ingraham-Beck said. “These are students with programs that are far more developed, from school’s much larger than ours. We’re still able to hold our own with them and make it to the top two.”

Overwatch 2 is a cartoony, first-person shooter game where players eliminate their opponents and collect bonuses while running from area to area. It is extraordinarily fast, requiring hours of practice and perfect timing. In playing, students pick-up valuable skill sets.

“The biggest thing is helping students develop soft skills — communication skills, leadership skills, problem solving, critical thinking — all of that is happening under the guise of a video game,” Ingraham-Beck said. “These are collaborative, so they have to work with their peers. Each player has a specific role. These games cannot be won by a single person, so they have to rely on their teammates. A lot of this is split second thinking.”

Their final championship match comes after a victory over No. 1 seed Rockford High in late March. Gretna’s 3-2 come-from-behind win was against “the toughest team that Gretna has ever faced,” according to Omel, one of the team’s support players.

“Until the end, no one knew who was going to win,” said Cowan, a damage “hero.”

Overwatch features 36 distinct characters to choose from, in three categories of “heroes.”

‘There is support (two players) which is tasked with healing their teammates,” the coach said. “Then there’s two students on the damage, so they are very weak characters but they do lots of damage. Then there’s one tank player who is responsible for protecting their teammates while also taking out the enemy team.”

The Overwatch 2 championship is hosted by the American Video Game League and the technology giant Intel. It will take place during the Intel Inspires Summit, an annual conference of esports educators and experts from K-12 school and higher education programs.

“If you went back a year in time and told any of us that we would be in this situation, we would be like kinda in shock,” said Nicholas Coates, the team’s tank and de facto varsity captain.

“But over the past school year and fall and spring season, we have just been dominant and winning different tournaments.”

The Overwatch 2 team has had a remarkably succession of wins, including securing the top spot in the central time zone in the PlayVs league in December.

“We have kind of built up to this,” Coates continued. “So, while it is a great achievement and we are all extremely happy to be here, it is not as surprising as it may seem…”

“We are still looking for number one,” Cowan interjects. “We can celebrate when we are number one.”

■ ■ ■

Dispel any notion that Gretna is a “little school that could.”

Coach Ingraham-Beck, Gretna High’s computer science teacher, has built the Esports program into a powerhouse. Started during the 2019-20 school year, more than 200 students now participate in gaming.

The same weekend as the national competition, other Gretna Dragon gamers are expecting to play in Nebraska’s state esports championships.

“One kind of cool thing is that there’s not one population of students that plays games. A stereotype is the, you know, the loners, the nerds. But we have varsity football players and varsity soccer players. We have band and choir students. We have students from all walks of life,” Ingraham-Beck said.

“Most students these days are playing video games of some kind. I really like that I can foster a good environment for them. Help teach them good gaming habits,” she said.

Esports growth at the high school and collegiate level is staggering. There are nearly 80 high schools in Nebraska with teams.

The multi-billion dollar industry has made competition for “eathletes” fierce, and no less than Cornhusker football legend Ahman Green is returning to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as the director and head coach of esports this fall.

Ingraham-Beck said the district has been supportive with resources and energy. During a recent school board meeting, Gretna Public School Superintendent Rich Beran was getting real-time text updates of the team’s progress in their Elite Eight match against Hunting Beach High School.

“They’re in the money,” Beran said, referring to Gretna’s advance to the Final Four.

According to the AVGL website, the Intel tournament includes a $10,000 prize pool of scholarship money to be split between the teams. The chance for a college scholarship is a draw for many competitors.

“I have to imagine that the students playing at this caliber, and getting placing in such a prestigious competition, they’re going to have to be offered scholarships from pretty much anywhere they want to go,” Ingraham-Beck said. “I mean, they’re literally the in the top two best teams in the nation. So I’m really excited.”

Gretna schools is making further investments in its esports programs, with the expansion of team play into the middle and elementary schools in the near future. It cannot come fast enough, with many Nebraska school districts rapidly growing their programs. Ingraham-Beck said schools in Lincoln are making substantial strides, and may even overtake Gretna High.

■ ■ ■

If there is any pressure on Gretna’s top gamers, it doesn’t show.

The team was practically languid during an interview with The Times, munching idly on leftover Rice Krispy Treats.

Only during a gaming demonstration for the camera was their full intensity shown. They use keyboard and mouse, rather than a joystick or a controller, to increase speed and precision.

Though they sit next to one another, each uses a headset. They can hear the game, and keep a steady stream of banter filled with grunting commands or warnings.

“We want to make things as short as possible to get the information out quickly,” Omel said.

The camaraderie, the jokes and ribbing for the team is natural. While some of the members like Cowan and Omel grew up together, all of them have become close friends as well as a unified team.

“We started gelling into a unit last summer,” Coates said. “We had the summer to start building chemistry, understand how each person functions, how they talk and just get to know each other a lot better, which helps the game a good amount. When we came to that fall season, we already had that synergy, and we have been building it up more and more since.”

Practice is similar to any other sport: dissection and analysis of game footage in the computer room; two hours of nightly scrimmages on-line from home; Wednesday competitions.

As befits their age, gaming is something each student grew up with, often learning the ropes from their parents or older siblings. Some are just playing for fun. For Cowan, he competes in other leagues and competitions.

“I keep telling my mom, ‘It’s just my job.’ Working two hours a day so I can pay for college,” he said. “She is just happy to see me and my team be able to get some success.”

Unlike the on-line tournaments, the Gretna and Deerfield teams will play face-to-face on stage at the Esports Arena. With both high school and college championships on the line, the 2,500 seat hall should be jammed with spectators.

All the team members said they will have family attending the match.

“Our parents are wonderful. They’re supportive, but many of them have no idea what is going on. So many of them have said they just look for their student’s game tag and then cheer whenever they see it,” Ingraham-Beck said.

Likely, the team won’t be hearing the cheers. Coates said the plan was to tune everything out, and stick to the normal pregame routine.

“Go over a couple strats. Keep the mood light. Go over our mechanics,” he said.

More information about Gretna’s esports program can be found at sites.google.com/gpsne.org/esports-club.