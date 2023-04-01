Gretna High School named the members of its 2023 prom court. Prince candidates, pictured in back from left, are juniors Daniel Ames, Cameron Bothwell, Jace Erdkamp, Tyler Smolinski and Alex Wilcoxson; Michael Stukenholtz is not pictured. King candidates, pictured in back from right, are seniors Noah Mahin, Noah Holke, Jeffrey Rozelle, Ethan Stuhr, Morgan Figi and Tyson Boganowski. Princess candidates, in front from left, are juniors Libby Turpen, Leah Heck, Lily Blake, Avery Fotoplos, Faith Frame and Alison Marshall. Queen candidates, in front from right, are seniors Zhara Loosvelt, Molly Zeleny, Camryn Podany, Hanna Loseke, Langley Riha and Anna Harris. Gretna will hold its prom April 15 at the SAC Museum near Ashland.