This year, 25 Gretna area veterans and service members will be honored with new banners displayed along the Highway 370 corridor. The banners are part of the HomeTown Heroes program, which seeks to recognize local heroes.

The banner reveal ceremony is set for Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at Gretna High School, 11335 S. 204th St. The ceremony is open to the public. This year's heroes are not being announced in advance, as the event will be a surprise for some.

The program has run since its inception in 2017. Banners are displayed for a minimum of two years, after which time the banner is returned to its sponsor.