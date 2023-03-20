A Gretna community blood drive is planned for Monday, April 10, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary No. 216, the drive will be held at the American Legion hall at 11690 S. 216th St.

Donors may call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org and enter "GretnaNE" to book an appointment. They can also call coordinator Kathy Iske at 402-332-3827.

The Auxiliary plans two more blood drives this year, scheduled for July 10 and Nov. 14. The group has hosted blood drives for more than 45 years.