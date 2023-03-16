The Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 will be holding a new coat and tennis shoe drive for the local veterans until Friday, March 31.

Unit 216 President Cindy Moore said in a news release that the Omaha Veterans Administration has been receiving a large number of requests for winter coats and shoes.

However, the Omaha VA has only a limited number of extra-large or larger coats available, and it is substituting sweatshirts when they run out. The Legion Auxiliary is asking for new winter coats in sizes XL, 2XL and 3XL, as well as tennis shoes sizes 9-12.

Donated items may be dropped off during regular hours at the Gretna American Legion Post 216 at 11690 S 216th St., as well as during the post’s Friday Lenten fish fry dinners through the end of the month.

The Omaha VA also has a wish list on Amazon.