The American Legion is encouraging community members to commemorate fallen service members and show support for those still wearing the uniform in advance of Memorial Day.

The Legion’s annual National Poppy Day is coming up Friday, May 26, and can be marked by wearing a red poppy, obtained by making a donation to support veterans, active duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.

The Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 will be distributing poppies to the community on Saturday morning, in recognition of Armed Forces Day, at Fareway, Pinnacle Bank, Billy’s Gretna Cafe, Phillips 66 and Gretna Ace Hardware, according to a news release.

Donations will be accepted in exchange for a poppy or can be made directly to the Gretna American Legion Auxiliary at PO Box 204, Gretna NE 68028.

“Wearing a poppy the Friday before Memorial Day is a reminder to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and is a symbol of hope for the generations to come who will answer our nation’s call to military service,” Unit 216 president Cindy Moore said in a release. “It is important for Americans to remember that we have an entirely new group of veterans. Supporting them and their families is absolutely essential.”

The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed by those who fought and those who continue to fight for our country following World War I. It was popularized by the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields,” which was written by Lt. Col. John McCrae while serving on the front line in World War I to honor soldiers killed in battle. In 1920, the poppy became the memorial flower of the American Legion and its affiliated organizations.

Learn more about the Gretna American Legion Auxiliary Unit 216 — or how to volunteer, join or donate — by contacting Moore at at 402-672-2040 or GretnaALA216@gmail.com.