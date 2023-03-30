The Gretna Middle School sax quartet, brass quintet and woodwind quintet performed at the State Capitol on March 23 as part of the Nebraska Music Educators Association’s Music in the Capitol concert series.

The Nebraska Music Educators Association sponsors this series to celebrate Music in Our Schools Month each year in March. The performance was help in the beautiful rotunda, and included in the audience was Sarpy County state Sen. Rick Holdcroft.

Eleven GMS students also were selected to participate in the annual Blair Middle School Honor Band on March 25.

More than 40 schools from eastern Nebraska participate in this one-day event. The students auditioned for chair placement, rehearsed with the full ensemble, participated in sectionals and performed in a concert.