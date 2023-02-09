The Gretna Optimist Club recently recognized the top three winners in an essay contest for Gretna High School students. First place went to Summer Curry. Second place went to Kyler Wolff. Third place went to Annica Pycko. Their teachers were Pam Bihlmaier and Michaela Weber. The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at Billy’s Cafe in Gretna. Keep up with the latest from the Gretna Optimist Club at facebook.com/gretna.optimist.club.