There are some talented young dancers in Sarpy County -- enough so that they recently won awards.

The girls dance teams at Gretna and Papillion La Vista South high schools competed in different classes at the National Dance Team Championships in Orlando, Florida, along with hundreds of other schools.

For the Gretna girls, their goal was to reach the finals in all three dances they performed, head coach Missy Cobb said.

“They never did this before, but this year they did,” she said.

They finished in the top 10 in each of three dance categories, which each featured 54 schools.

The girls finished 10th in the game day category, 10th in jazz and eighth place in pom. Gretna competed in the medium varsity class.

“They practiced a lot -- four to five times a week for long hours, early mornings before school, but also after school, and on weekends sometimes for two hours,” Cobb said.

They practiced even during the holiday break, she said.

The team consists of 17 dancers from freshman through senior grades, plus a dance team mascot.

“All 18 girls had huge fan support,” Cobb said, adding that their performances were shown on live streaming on TV allowing for fans back home to view their work.

“We feel so proud,” she said. “They were amazing.”

The same pride was felt by the dancers at Papillion La Vista South who competed in the small varsity class in jazz and pom.

“We got 13th place out of 72 teams in pom,” senior Zoe Leggett said. “We never made it to the finals in pom before. There were just 18 teams that made it to the final cut.”

“It’s very intense, highly competitive,” added senior Tegan Hiemer.

Papillion La Vista High School dancers also traveled to the national competition.

The Papillion La Vista South team told The Times that they bring in a choreographer before school starts and who develops routines for the girls. It takes about 20 hours just to learn the routines, then hours and hours of practice once school starts.

“We practice four times a week -- a total of eight hours of practice per week,” Hiemer said.

Both she and Leggett have been dancing since the age of 3 and want to continue dancing in some fashion after high school.

“It’s rewarding,” Hiemer said of being on the school’s dance team. “And the growth of the program as a whole has advanced.”