The “Guardians” will replace “Dragons” as the new mascot for elementary schools in Gretna.

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education approved the change Monday, March 27, following a recommendation by the district’s principals. Guardians were selected over eagles, owls or grizzlies.

Superintendent Rich Beran said the principals’ recommendation played into the mythological origins of the Gretna’s high school mascots, the Dragon and the Griffin.

The need for a new mascot is due to the new Gretna East High School opening next fall, making a single mascot for the district impractical. Beran said there would be further design work and discussion on how to implement the new mascot in the coming school year.